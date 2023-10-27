Bobby Portis Pass: VISIT Milwaukee wants you to 'live like Bobby'

article

VISIT Milwaukee announced the launch on Friday, Oct. 27 of the free Bobby Portis Pass that gives visitors and locals alike the opportunity to live like Bobby and enjoy roughly a dozen of Bobby’s favorite Milwaukee spots at discounted prices.

The Bobby Portis Pass features attractions and businesses from VISIT Milwaukee and Bobby Portis’s video series including, "Bobby Gets a Summer Gig," "Explore Bobby’s Milwaukee," "Summer 2022 with Bobby Portis," and the all-new "Locally Bobby." The video series showcases Bobby’s love for Milwaukee as he acts as a "hype man" at attractions around the city, generating excitement for our city of champions.

Bobby Portis Passholders will have the opportunity to check in to locations Bobby has visited in Milwaukee. In addition to food and drink specials, discounted experiences and admission, every passholder will be entered to win various Bobby-related packages:

Each participant will be entered to win a VISIT Milwaukee x Bobby Portis swag pack and $100 in gift cards.

Participants who check-in at nine or more stops on the Bobby Portis Pass before January 9, 2024 will be entered to win one of two Bobby Portis Big Prize Packages. Grand Prize Four (4) of Bobby's Player's Tickets Opportunity to sit courtside for pre-game warm-up before the game Pre-game courtside meet and greet with Bobby Autographed Bobby Portis jersey Autographed, limited edition Bay View Printing Co. poster printed by Bobby Portis himself Second Prize Four (4) tickets to a 23/24 regular season Bucks game $100 in gift cards from participating businesses Autographed, limited edition Bay View Printing Co. poster printed by Bobby Portis himself

Grand Prize Four (4) of Bobby's Player's Tickets Opportunity to sit courtside for pre-game warm-up before the game Pre-game courtside meet and greet with Bobby Autographed Bobby Portis jersey Autographed, limited edition Bay View Printing Co. poster printed by Bobby Portis himself

Four (4) of Bobby's Player's Tickets

Opportunity to sit courtside for pre-game warm-up before the game

Pre-game courtside meet and greet with Bobby

Autographed Bobby Portis jersey

Autographed, limited edition Bay View Printing Co. poster printed by Bobby Portis himself

Second Prize Four (4) tickets to a 23/24 regular season Bucks game $100 in gift cards from participating businesses Autographed, limited edition Bay View Printing Co. poster printed by Bobby Portis himself

Four (4) tickets to a 23/24 regular season Bucks game

$100 in gift cards from participating businesses

Autographed, limited edition Bay View Printing Co. poster printed by Bobby Portis himself

Participants who download the pass in the first two weeks will be entered to win a Stay and Play package from Potawatomi Casino | Hotel that includes: One-night (1) stay at Potawatomi Casino | Hotel Two (2) $50 Reward Play vouchers $200 food and beverage gift card

One-night (1) stay at Potawatomi Casino | Hotel

Two (2) $50 Reward Play vouchers

$200 food and beverage gift card

A news release says the Bobby Portis Pass is part of an ongoing series of passes launched by VISIT Milwaukee to increase tourism, and grow visitor and local spending at partner businesses. The Bobby Portis Pass follows multiple VISIT Milwaukee passes including the Brew City Beer Pass, and Milwaukee Theater District Passes, which have garnered over 30,000 combined signups.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

VISIT Milwaukee says the Bobby Portis Pass is built for use on mobile devices; however, the pass is unique in that it doesn't require users to download an app. Sign up for the free pass on VISIT Milwaukee's website, and then the pass is saved to your phone's home screen. Once at a participating business, check in on the pass and then redeem the offer by showing the pass to a staff member.