Bob Uecker jersey patch now available at the Brewers Team Store

The Brief You can now buy the Bob Uecker jersey patch at the Brewers Team Store. The patch can be added to jerseys purchased at the team store, or any MLB-licensed, official Brewers jersey. They cost $12 each.



The jersey patch honoring Bob Uecker is now available at Brewers Team Stores in both Milwaukee at American Family Field and Arizona at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Bob Uecker jersey patch

What we know:

According to a news release, the patch, unveiled earlier in February, pays tribute to Hall of Famer Bob Uecker, including his signature and plaid accent, representing the colorful sport coats worn by Uecker.

The patch will be available to add to jerseys purchased in the team store or can be added to any MLB-licensed, official Brewers jersey.

The patch is available for $12 with proceeds benefiting Bob’s preferred charities.

Spring training

What's next:

The Brewers will wear the patch beginning with the Cactus League opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Feb. 22 (game time at 2:10 central) and will have it on all uniforms throughout the 2025 season.

Brewers Team Store

The Brewers Team Store at American Family Field, located in the left-field corner, is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.