Bob Dylan at Riverside Theater; concert set for Nov. 2

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)
MILWAUKEE - Bob Dylan and his "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" is coming to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Dylan is set to perform at the Riverside Theater (166 W. Wisconsin Avenue) at 8 p.m. that Tuesday.
Tickets for the show are $55, $85, and $125 each. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.
If you are interested in attending this show, you are invited to visit BobDylan.com.
