Bob Dylan at Riverside Theater; concert set for Nov. 2

article

Bob Dylan and his "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" is coming to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Dylan is set to perform at the Riverside Theater (166 W. Wisconsin Avenue) at 8 p.m. that Tuesday.

Tickets for the show are $55, $85, and $125 each. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you are interested in attending this show, you are invited to visit BobDylan.com.