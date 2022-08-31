Boat takes on water on Lake Michigan near Oak Creek; two rescued

Two people were rescued from a boat that was taking on water while out on Lake Michigan Wednesday morning, Aug. 31.

Shortly before 8 a.m. the South Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a 911 call for the report of a boat taking on water two miles off the Lake Michigan Coastline, near Bender Park in Oak Creek.

Upon arrival of the U. S. Coast Guard and South Milwaukee Fire Department, the boat was located approximately six miles off the coast, with two adult males on board. The boat was taking on water and the individuals were rescued from the compromised boat.

The individuals were transported back to shore by the South Milwaukee Fire Department’s rescue boat.

No injuries were reported or noted and EMS transport was refused.