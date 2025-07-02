July 4th weekend boat safety; Wisconsin DNR tips, reminders

article

Brief The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public to boat responsibly during the Fourth of July weekend. The department lists the four leading causes of watercraft crashes. There have been five boating fatalities in Wisconsin, and two victims were confirmed not to be wearing life jackets.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has tips on how to boat responsibly and stay safe on the water this Fourth of July Weekend.

What we know:

With the holiday weekend coming up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds the public to boat safely by staying sober and always wearing a life jacket.

The department lists operator inexperience, inattention, recklessness, and speeding as the four leading causes of watercraft crashes, with the leading cause of death being drowning. Drowning can happen to experienced swimmers as well.

According to the news release, most people who drown in boating-related incidents know how to swim but become incapacitated in the water, such as being injured, unconscious, exhausted or weighed down by clothing.

So far in 2025, the department said there have been five boating fatalities in Wisconsin, and two victims were confirmed not wearing life jackets. In 2024, there were 14 boating fatalities, 10 of which involved a victim not wearing a life jacket.

The department has suggested that new life jackets are much more comfortable, lightweight and stylish than the bulky orange style most boaters know. There are options such as inflatable life jackets, which allow mobility and flexibility for activities like boating, fishing or paddling and are much cooler in warmer weather.

How to stay safe

What you can do:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has given out these safety tips so that family and friends can enjoy Wisconsin's lakes and rivers:

Sign up now to take an online boater education course.

Always wear a properly fitted and fastened life jacket when on or near the water. A life jacket will keep you on top of the water if you walk off an unexpected drop-off, a wave or current overpower you, or you fall out of a boat.

Enjoy the waters sober and know your limits. Alcohol blurs a person's judgment, reaction time and abilities.

Keep an eye on the weather and tell someone where you are going.

For more information on waterspout safety, you can visit the DNR’s Boat Safety webpage.