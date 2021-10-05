Boat left on Washington County roadway

article
Boat left on State Highway 33 in Washington County. (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A vehicle parked on the side of a country road isn't exactly unusual. What is unusual is when that vehicle should be on the water.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a boat – "free" painted on its side – was recently left on State Highway 33 in Washington County.
In a Facebook post, the State Patrol reminded citizens that the side of the road is not the correct way to get rid of a boat.
