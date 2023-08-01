Milwaukee man dies; jet ski, boat collision in Forest County, WI

article

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man died Saturday, July 29 following an accident involving a jet-ski and a boat on Pine Lake in the Township of Hiles, Forest County. Officials were called to the scene around 4 p.m.

A boat and the jet-ski reportedly collided, knocking a man off the jet-ski. He was unconscious in the water.

He was brought to shore where life-saving measures were administered. The jet-ski operator was identified as a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee.

Despite life-saving measures the operator of the jet-ski died as a result of his injuries. The operator of the boat was identified as his 27-year-old brother from Stevens Point.

The names of the subjects involved are being withheld at this time in respect for the family.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Forest County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, there have been eight boat-related fatalities so far this year.