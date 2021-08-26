Boat accident in Sheboygan, 2 severely injured

Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday night, Aug. 25 following a boat accident on Lake Michigan in Sheboygan County.

It was found that a boat had collided with the north Sheboygan pier. As a result of the collision, the two boat occupants were severely injured and transported to medical facilities.

No other individuals or boats were involved in the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation of the incident.