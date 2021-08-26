Expand / Collapse search

Boat accident in Sheboygan, 2 severely injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday night, Aug. 25 following a boat accident on Lake Michigan in Sheboygan County. 

It was found that a boat had collided with the north Sheboygan pier. As a result of the collision, the two boat occupants were severely injured and transported to medical facilities.

 No other individuals or boats were involved in the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation of the incident.

