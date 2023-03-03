Blue lights in Milwaukee, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Milwaukee lit up blue Friday, March 3 to help increase awareness.

The Medical College of Wisconsin light the Hoan Bridge and other Milwaukee buildings. A lighting ceremony took place earlier in the day.

"We light the bridge blue, and other landmarks, nearly 13 of them across the city blue, to again bring awareness to this disease that is, punchline: preventable, beatable and treatable," said Dr. Charles Rogers, an associate professor at MCW.

The American Cancer Society said instances of colon cancer have increased 1-2% per year in people younger than 50 since the mid-1990s.

Gov. Tony Evers, along with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, signed proclamations declaring the state's observance of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Different buildings in Milwaukee will be lit throughout the month.