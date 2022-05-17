Blue Harbor Resort hazmat incident; spill contained to pool filtration room

article

The Sheboygan Fire Department was dispatched to Blue Harbor Resort Monday, May 16 for a possible hazmat leak in the area of the pool filtration room. The call came in around 12:20 p.m.

An employee of the resort informed first arriving units that he had opened the door to the filtration room and was overcome with fumes and immediately closed the door to call the fire department.

Emergency crews determined that the spill was contained to the pool filtration room and due to the potential chemicals that were spilled, the Sheboygan County Hazmat Team was called in for assistance.

Firefighters evacuated the immediate area around the filtration room until the Hazmat team arrived.

Members from the Hazmat Team in fully encapsulated suits made entry into the filtration room and found two hoses that were disconnected from there filtration system. These hoses were part of an injection system that introduces chemicals into the piping for the resort’s pool.

Due to the disconnection, the chemicals mixed together on the ground and caused a noxious odor and fumes in the room. A minimal amount of chemicals were released from the injection system.

The Hazmat Team turned off the pumps and valves for the chemicals. The fire department washed down the area and diluted chemicals with water to make the area safe.

There were no other problems found and there were no injuries.