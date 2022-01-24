Expand / Collapse search

Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin returns to Deer District in August

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin returns to Milwaukee's Deer District on Saturday, Aug. 20. You will be able to savor the flavors from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day.

A news release says this marks the festival’s third event in Deer District and brings together the best Bloody Marys in Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Attendees have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Bloody Mary and help crown The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.

The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin has general admission sessions from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. – and VIP sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The general admission cost is $49.50, and the VIP cost is $62.50. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For more information on The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin, or to purchase tickets, you are invited to visit thebloodymaryfest.com.

Kohl's confirms potential acquisition approach; shares spike in value
article

Kohl's confirms potential acquisition approach; shares spike in value

Kohl’s Corporation confirmed on Monday, Jan. 24 that it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the company.

Milwaukee COVID wastewater levels could soon go down, researchers say
article

Milwaukee COVID wastewater levels could soon go down, researchers say

Researchers have been taking samples from wastewater treatment plants like the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and testing them for COVID-19.

There’s a new dining experience in Milwaukee where visitors can find ethnic food stalls, casual eats

Brian is getting a look at 3rd Street Market where you can enjoy the best our city has to offer.