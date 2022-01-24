Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin returns to Deer District in August

article

The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin returns to Milwaukee's Deer District on Saturday, Aug. 20. You will be able to savor the flavors from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day.

A news release says this marks the festival’s third event in Deer District and brings together the best Bloody Marys in Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Attendees have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Bloody Mary and help crown The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.

The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin has general admission sessions from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. – and VIP sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The general admission cost is $49.50, and the VIP cost is $62.50.

For more information on The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin, or to purchase tickets, you are invited to visit thebloodymaryfest.com.