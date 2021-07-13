Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

article

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31

Dodge

Fox Lake

8/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

8/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Juneau

7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

7/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Randolph

8/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

7/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Campbellsport

7/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St

Fond du Lac

7/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

7/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

7/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Ripon

7/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

8/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Ixonia

7/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Sullivan

7/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes Lutheran Church of Rome, W1956 Main St.

Waterloo

8/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

7/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

7/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

7/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

8/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

7/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

7/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Cudahy

8/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

8/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

7/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

7/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 North Mayfair Road

7/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St

7/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kellys Bleachers, 5218 W Bluemound Rd

7/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

7/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

8/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St

8/3/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

8/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis Rec Center, 2450 S 68th St

8/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

8/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 North Mayfair Road

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

Oak Creek

7/21/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

Wauwatosa

7/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium Barrel House, 6933 W North Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

7/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk

Fredonia

7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Grafton

8/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sahale Ale Works, 1505 Wisconsin Ave, Ste. 170

Mequon

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

_______________

Racine

Burlington

8/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy

Waterford

7/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brunos Restaurant, 730 Cornerstone Crossing

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

7/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

7/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

8/4/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street

Lake Geneva

8/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120

Walworth

7/23/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

7/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

8/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

8/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

Hartford

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

Jackson

7/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

7/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

8/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

8/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

7/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Hartland

7/23/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

7/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

7/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

8/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Lannon

8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St

Menomonee Falls

8/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Nashotah

7/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St

8/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St

North Lake

7/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

Oconomowoc

7/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

7/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

7/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive

7/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fairways of Woodside Golf Course, W235 N8518 Clubhouse Circle

Waukesha

7/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave

8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave