Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31
Dodge
Fox Lake
8/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Horicon
8/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Juneau
7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Lomira
7/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
Mayville
7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street
Randolph
8/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
7/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Campbellsport
7/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Campbellsport Public Library, 220 N Helena St
Fond du Lac
7/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
7/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
7/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
Ripon
7/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
8/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Ixonia
7/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
7/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
Johnson Creek
8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
8/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Sullivan
7/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes Lutheran Church of Rome, W1956 Main St.
Waterloo
8/13/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
Watertown
7/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
7/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
7/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St
8/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
7/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
7/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Cudahy
8/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Greendale
7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
8/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
Milwaukee
7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
7/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
7/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 North Mayfair Road
7/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom, 530 S. 2nd St
7/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kellys Bleachers, 5218 W Bluemound Rd
7/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
7/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
8/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St
8/3/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
8/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis Rec Center, 2450 S 68th St
8/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
8/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Professional Tower, 2500 North Mayfair Road
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.
Oak Creek
7/21/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave
Wauwatosa
7/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium Barrel House, 6933 W North Ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
7/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Fermentorium, 7481 WI-60 Trunk
Fredonia
7/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Grafton
8/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sahale Ale Works, 1505 Wisconsin Ave, Ste. 170
Mequon
7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
_______________
Racine
Burlington
8/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy
Waterford
7/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brunos Restaurant, 730 Cornerstone Crossing
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
8/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Sheboygan
7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
7/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.
8/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
7/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
8/4/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street
Lake Geneva
8/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion Christian Church, 2330 WI-120
Walworth
7/23/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
Whitewater
7/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St
_______________
Washington
Germantown
8/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
8/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd
Hartford
8/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St
Jackson
7/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
7/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
West Bend
8/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
8/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
7/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
7/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
Hartland
7/23/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
7/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr
7/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
8/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
Lannon
8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St
Menomonee Falls
8/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Nashotah
7/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
7/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St
8/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
8/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Berlin Sportsplex, 2900 S 163rd St
North Lake
7/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
Oconomowoc
7/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
7/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
Pewaukee
7/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
7/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive
7/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
8/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fairways of Woodside Golf Course, W235 N8518 Clubhouse Circle
Waukesha
7/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave
8/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ the Life Lutheran School, 3031 Summit Ave