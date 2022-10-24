Blood donations needed; Red Cross makes plea ahead of holidays

article

The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.

Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov.1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

Amplify Your Impact − Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for a either position, contact VolunteerWisconsin@redcross.org or visit https://www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 24-Nov. 25:

Dodge Co.

Ashippun

11/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

10/24/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

10/25/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

11/2/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

Fox Lake

11/17/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Juneau

11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Mayville

11/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Randolph

10/26/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Waupun

11/10/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

Fond du Lac Co.

Brandon

11/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

10/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St

11/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

11/15/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St

Ripon

11/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

11/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

Jefferson Co.

Fort Atkinson

10/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Madison College Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.

Jefferson

11/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St

Johnson Creek

11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

Lake Mills

11/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

Sullivan

10/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Waterloo

11/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

Watertown

11/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

11/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

11/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

Kenosha Co.

Kenosha

10/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

Milwaukee Co.

Greendale

10/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

11/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

10/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street

10/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

10/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

10/31/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W St. Paul Ave

11/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

11/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

11/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

11/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street

11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

11/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

Oak Creek

11/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave

11/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

River Hills

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

West Allis

10/26/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

Ozaukee Co.

Cedarburg

10/28/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Grafton

10/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village Pointe Commons, 101 Walnut Cir.

Racine Co.

Burlington

11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Racine

11/22/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Catherine's High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.

Sturtevant

10/31/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

Waterford

10/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

Sheboygan Co.

Elkhart Lake

11/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Plymouth

10/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

11/10/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

10/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

11/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

Walworth Co.

East Troy

11/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

11/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

11/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

Sharon

11/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

11/1/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

11/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

11/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

Washington Co.

Allenton

10/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6430 Hwy. D

Jackson

11/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

11/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

11/1/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

Waukesha Co.

Brookfield

10/31/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 18155 W. Bluemound Rd

11/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

Hartland

11/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

11/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Menomonee Falls

11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

10/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

11/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave

Nashotah

11/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

11/7/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

11/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

10/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Pewaukee

10/27/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

11/17/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main

Sussex

11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Clubhouse, W270 N6166 Moraine Dr

Wales

10/28/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr

Waukesha

11/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montessori School of Waukesha, 601 N University Dr

11/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue

11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 930 Fleetfoot Dr.

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.