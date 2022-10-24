Blood donations needed; Red Cross makes plea ahead of holidays
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.
People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.
Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov.1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
Amplify Your Impact − Volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for a either position, contact VolunteerWisconsin@redcross.org or visit https://www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 24-Nov. 25:
Dodge Co.
Ashippun
11/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
10/24/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
10/25/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
11/2/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St
Fox Lake
11/17/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd
Juneau
11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Mayville
11/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street
Randolph
10/26/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr
Waupun
11/10/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
Fond du Lac Co.
Brandon
11/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Fond du Lac
10/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Commonwealth Companies, 24 S Brooke St
11/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K
11/15/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr
11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St
Ripon
11/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr
11/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St
Jefferson Co.
Fort Atkinson
10/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Madison College Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.
Jefferson
11/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson High School, 700 W Milwaukee St
Johnson Creek
11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
Lake Mills
11/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
Sullivan
10/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road
Waterloo
11/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St
Watertown
11/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
11/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
11/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
Kenosha Co.
Kenosha
10/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave
Milwaukee Co.
Greendale
10/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
11/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
10/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street
10/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
10/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
10/31/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W St. Paul Ave
11/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
11/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
11/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr
11/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street
11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
11/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave
Oak Creek
11/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave
11/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.
River Hills
11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
West Allis
10/26/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave
Ozaukee Co.
Cedarburg
10/28/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Grafton
10/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village Pointe Commons, 101 Walnut Cir.
Racine Co.
Burlington
11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Racine
11/22/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Catherine's High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.
Sturtevant
10/31/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave
Waterford
10/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd
Sheboygan Co.
Elkhart Lake
11/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St
Plymouth
10/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
11/10/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
10/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
11/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
Walworth Co.
East Troy
11/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Lake Geneva
11/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road
11/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
Sharon
11/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Walworth
11/1/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
Whitewater
11/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
11/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall
Washington Co.
Allenton
10/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6430 Hwy. D
Jackson
11/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
11/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
11/1/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln
Waukesha Co.
Brookfield
10/31/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 18155 W. Bluemound Rd
11/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd
Hartland
11/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive
11/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
Menomonee Falls
11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
10/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
11/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave
Nashotah
11/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
11/7/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave
11/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Prairie
10/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Pewaukee
10/27/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/3/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
11/17/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main
Sussex
11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Clubhouse, W270 N6166 Moraine Dr
Wales
10/28/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr
Waukesha
11/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montessori School of Waukesha, 601 N University Dr
11/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue
11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 930 Fleetfoot Dr.
How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.