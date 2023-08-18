Block Build MKE; transforming Milwaukee’s Muskego Way neighborhood

Block Build MKE 2023, the signature annual project of Revitalize Milwaukee, will transform 18 homes in Milwaukee’s Muskego Way Neighborhood.

According to a press release, the houses will receive free repairs and upgrades, collectively valued at more than $500,000, in less than 48 hours. The projects will include rebuilt porches, bathroom conversions, updated kitchens, accessibility modifications, painting, beautification and more.

More than 500 volunteers will perform the repairs and upgrades.

"Each year, BlockBuild MKE improves the quality of life and stabilizes a Milwaukee neighborhood. The critical repairs completed are essential to helping homeowners stay in their homes," said Lynnea Katz-Petted, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee. "BlockBuild MKE affirms Revitalize Milwaukee’s standing as a mandatory community resource. And we couldn’t do it without the support of our volunteers, partners and sponsors."

The Muskego Way Neighborhood is located on Milwaukee’s southwest side, bordered by West Greenfield Avenue to the north, West Becher Street to the south, South 16th Street to the east and South Layton Boulevard to the west