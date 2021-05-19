Expand / Collapse search

Blake Shelton at Fiserv Forum: Concert slated for Oct. 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Fiserv Forum
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: In this image released on April 18, Blake Shelton performs onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AC

Expand

MILWAUKEE - Country music superstar Blake Shelton is making a stop in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 2. It's part of a 16-city "Friends and Heroes 2021" Tour. 

The show includes special guest Lindsay Ell, with special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.

Rescheduled dates from the 2020 run will honor previously purchased tickets, and additional tickets currently on sale. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

All new dates will go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit blakeshelton.com for links to buy. "Friends And Heroes 2021" will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 policies.  

Mask changes cause confusion, anxiety

As masking requirements are loosened, some are uneasy about what's next. Some business owners have said it's now OK for customers who are fully vaccinated to ditch the mask, but not everyone is ready.