Blake Shelton at Fiserv Forum: Concert slated for Oct. 2

Country music superstar Blake Shelton is making a stop in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 2. It's part of a 16-city "Friends and Heroes 2021" Tour.

The show includes special guest Lindsay Ell, with special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.

Rescheduled dates from the 2020 run will honor previously purchased tickets, and additional tickets currently on sale.

All new dates will go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit blakeshelton.com for links to buy. "Friends And Heroes 2021" will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 policies.