'Black Nativity' 2023: Black Arts MKE production, tickets on sale
MILWAUKEE - Black Arts MKE's production of Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" returns Dec. 7-10 to the Marcus Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall.
Organizers said this year's production introduces a new creative force with Director Ashley Jordan, a prominent actor and director based in Milwaukee, joining forces with the esteemed Artistic Director Wanyah Frazier. Together, the two have reimagined the classic musical deeply rooted in the celebration of the Black family.
Tickets are available online through the Black Arts MKE website. Anyone interested can also contact the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street or call 414-273-7206.
Performance dates
Musical performance schedule featuring post-show talkback (inclusive run time 2 hours)
- Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. (Student matinée at 11 a.m.)
- Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. (Student matinée at 11 a.m.)
- Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. (with ASL interpreters) and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.