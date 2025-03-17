The Black Keys to perform in Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 2025

article

The Brief The Black Keys are coming to the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 2025. It's part of the No Rain, No Flowers Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m.



Grammy-winning rock duo The Black Keys are coming to Milwaukee.

As part of the second U.S. leg of their "No Rain, No Flowers Tour," the duo will perform at the BMO Pavilion on Sept. 5, 2025.

The Heavy Heavy will join as special guests.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. All other previously announced shows are available now.

You can purchase tickets and check out other tour dates by clicking here.