The Black Keys to perform in Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 2025
MILWAUKEE - Grammy-winning rock duo The Black Keys are coming to Milwaukee.
As part of the second U.S. leg of their "No Rain, No Flowers Tour," the duo will perform at the BMO Pavilion on Sept. 5, 2025.
The Heavy Heavy will join as special guests.
Tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. All other previously announced shows are available now.
You can purchase tickets and check out other tour dates by clicking here.
The Source: Live Nation sent FOX6 the information. Tour information is also available on the Black Keys website.