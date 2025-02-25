Black History Month; Milwaukee photographer highlights HBCUs, student's goals

The Brief Local educator and photographer Terrance Sims continued his tradition of capturing photographs of kids for Black History Month. Milwaukee College Prep students took photos in shirts representing historically Black colleges and universities. Sims will eventually print the pictures and post them on social media as part of Milwaukee College Prep's Black History Month lessons.



It's a school picture day with a purpose.

A local educator and photographer continues his tradition of capturing photographs of kids for Black History Month.

HBCU T-shirts

What we know:

In the library at Milwaukee College Prep, Terrance Sims sets up to share a story. But instead of turning pages, he perfects placement to tell that story through photography.

Middle school students at Milwaukee College Prep first take pictures in their polos in front of a mirror. Then, they change into college T-shirts. Historically Black colleges are the focus of this photo shoot.

What they're saying:

"Today was all centered around HBCUs," Sims said. "It wasn’t always acceptable for Black people to be in college. These universities were made so we could have our degrees, that we could pursue our own passions."

The hope is for kids to see success in their future at the schools on their shirts.

Inspiring kids

The backstory:

Through the years, Sims has used photography to help show Black children they can be leaders and change makers. He’s known for recreating images of influential Black figures.

"I continue to do it year after year because I love it," Sims said. "I hope they see the beauty, the brilliance and resilience of our culture of HBCUs, of Milwaukee College Prep."

Why you should care:

It reminds Aaliyah Townsend of her goal of becoming a nurse.

"Looking in the mirror, it showed me that I’m able to reach my goals," she said. "I want to help people get better and honestly; my mom said you can make a lot of money. So I was like, yeah."

The annual Black History Month photoshoot makes Ayden Watson think of the strength of his ancestors too.

"They did that for us. For us to be here on this very day," he said. "And having faith."

What's next:

Sims will eventually print those pictures and post them on social media as part of Milwaukee College Prep's Black History Month lessons.

28 Days of Black History

What we know:

Additionally, the Milwaukee Common Council is highlighting several key individuals who played a role in the city's Black history in honor of the month. The 28 Days of Black History can be found on the Common Council's website.