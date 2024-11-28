Black Friday shopping tradition continues, could see record number of consumers

The Brief Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 29, but the deals started days ago – and so has the spending. The National Retail Federation expects a little under $1 trillion will be spent between November and December. Experts say spending will increase 6-8% more than 2023 and that it’s because of inflation.



Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 29, but the deals started days ago – and so has the spending.

"Got to be ahead of the game," said Torre Williams, a holiday shopper.

It's a method Williams is not sleeping on.

"I mean, the cost of living is extremely expensive. From groceries on out," he said. "I got a big family, so just trying to save as much as I can."

That's why Williams said he started his holiday shopping three weeks ago.

"The more I save, more presents I can give," Williams said.

It's a reality folks can relate to, especially when it comes to spending this season.

The National Retail Federation expects a little under $1 trillion will be spent between November and December. Experts say spending will increase 6-8% more than 2023 and that it’s because of inflation.

"The prices are a little higher than pre-pandemic, so you need to be careful with your budget and the stuff you're going to buy," financial expert Carlos Guaman said. "If not, you are going to spend a lot of money."

Financial experts like Guaman say looking for deals on days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday can help you save.

"It's online and you can compare from many different websites to see which one is going to give you the better deal," Guaman said.

A deal Williams knows all too well, so he can kick back and enjoy the holidays, knowing the heavy lifting is already done.

"I always use coupons. A lot of websites," he said. "Free shipping is key, so yea if you go over $50, then yeah, you have to take advantage of that."

If you're only shopping online, consumer experts say a good rule of thumb to remember: if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.