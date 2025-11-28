Black Friday beers at Lakefront Brewery, get the 2025 varieties

It's a Black Friday tradition at Lakefront Brewery!

Four beer varieties will be available on Black Friday only:

Black Friday™ Imperial Stout

Black Friday™ Triple Black IPA

Black Friday™ Black Wheatwine Ale

Black Friday™ Imperial Coffee & Cacao Nib Stout

Doors open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, and there's no limit to how many you can buy.

If you buy all four varieties, you will also get a commemorative Black Friday wrapped pint glass to take home for free.

Coat donations

What you can do:

In exchange for a donation of a laundered, gently used coat suitable for kids aged 3 to 14 years, you'll get a bottle or can of vintage Black Friday beer, with a maximum of 2 bottles or cans per donor over 21. While supplies last, beer options may vary and will be chosen by Lakefront staff.