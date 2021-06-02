Black bear sighting in Middleton; DNR urges caution

article

Middleton police and the Wisconsin DNR are monitoring a stretch of Lake Mendota on Wednesday, June 2 after reports of a black bear sighting.

A Facebook post on the Middleton Police Department page says reports indicated the animal was a juvenile black bear -- estimated at 150 to 200 pounds. Officers found bear footprints leading into the wooded area between Middleton Beach Road and Allen Boulevard. There were also reports that the bear was possibly seen entering Lake Mendota and swimming away from shore.

DNR officials recommend leaving the bear alone – and they believe it will most likely move on from the area as night falls.