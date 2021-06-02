Expand / Collapse search

Black bear sighting in Middleton; DNR urges caution

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Bear spotted in Middleton article

Bear spotted in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton police and the Wisconsin DNR are monitoring a stretch of Lake Mendota on Wednesday, June 2 after reports of a black bear sighting. 

A Facebook post on the Middleton Police Department page says reports indicated the animal was a juvenile black bear -- estimated at 150 to 200 pounds. Officers found bear footprints leading into the wooded area between Middleton Beach Road and Allen Boulevard. There were also reports that the bear was possibly seen entering Lake Mendota and swimming away from shore.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

DNR officials recommend leaving the bear alone – and they believe it will most likely move on from the area as night falls.  

The high quality of care the animals at the Racine Zoo receive allow them to live long past their life expectancy

Brian is learning more about South America’s largest carnivore.