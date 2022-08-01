Black Arts Fest MKE is back this weekend

article

Black Arts Fest MKE (BAFMKE) announces the return of its festival to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 12-10 p.m.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the family fun festival is back for the entire city to enjoy.

Black Arts Fest MKE was created to continue Milwaukee’s long history of gathering individuals from across the nation to be educated, celebrate, remember, and honor the deep-rooted African heritage and impact of Black Cultural Arts in America.

The pandemic hit families, performing artist, visual artists, minority-owned businesses, vendors and canceled many in-person events that are crucial to the continued economic development, growth, and exposure of Milwaukee’s black community.

Black Arts Fest MKE 2022 will focus on highlighting and providing a space for the entire city and surrounding areas to enjoy and engage with Milwaukee’s best Black performing artist, dancers, vendors, restaurants, resource groups, cultural institutions, and visual artists.

Black Arts Fest MKE is an anchor in the black community and is proud to continue the legacy of previous African ethnic festivals which were a vital part of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals for many years. The board of Black Arts Fest MKE looks forward to returning to Henry Maier Festival Park this season.

Tickets are available online.

General Admission tickets for adults are $15, Seniors are $12, and Youth are $10. Kids ages 7 and under are free. Veterans with military credentials are free, as well.