Shop local at BizStarts Community Market for Small Business Saturday

BizStarts Community Market in Milwaukee
Patrick Snyder, founder of BizStarts Community Market, joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about how the market encourages entrepreneurship.
MILWAUKEE - Saturday, Nov. 30, is Small Business Saturday.
There are so many local spots for you to spend your money at, and that includes the BizStarts Community Market.
The community market allows entrepreneurs to sell their goods directly to customers through a retail space in downtown Milwaukee.
Isla Bella Coffee Roasters
Isabella Rivera, owner of Isla Bella Coffee Roasters, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about her business and how it got started.
Anomaly Catering at BizStarts Community Market
Chef Campbell joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about her small business, Anomaly Catering.
Shopping local at BizStarts Community Market
Patrick Snyder highlights the local business owners and entrepreneurs at the BizStarts Community Market in Milwaukee.
