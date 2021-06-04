Bird scooters deployed in Racine

article

Bird scooters are coming to Racine – some as early as Friday, June 4.

The Racine Common Council recently approved a pilot electric scooter ordinance governing the use of electric scooters for the public from private companies, as well as a license for the company Bird to deploy 100 electric scooters in the City of Racine. Bird has now indicated that they will deliver those scooters in the coming days, a news release says.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason issued the following statement in that release:

"We are excited to bring this new transportation option to the City of Racine. Electric scooters are fun, economical, and can help reduce our carbon footprint, but we need our residents and visitors to the City to make sure they follow the rules and use them safely. With summer finally arriving, this is the perfect time for everyone to give them a try."

To find more information about Bird scooters or to locate scooters once they are deployed, download the Bird scooter app on your smartphone.