Bike Bazaar helps support Milwaukee youth mountain biking group

A Milwaukee youth biking group is gearing up for their upcoming season, and the city's largest bike swap is making that possible.

"It’s so much easier than it looks, always," said Paddy Joyce, a mountain biker and youth participant in MKE MTB.

Joyce said there's nothing better than the adrenaline rush of maneuvering trails on two wheels.

"I’m going to try to get a lot better times, I think I can do it," he added.

Joyce and 20 other kids make up Milwaukee Mountain Bike – or MKE MTB. It's a program that Milwaukee Recreation offers to kids from grades six through 12.

"Mountain biking is truly going into the woods and riding on trails, and so we give them a different experience through the mountain bike program," said Andrew Rossa, recreation coordinator for Milwaukee Recreation.

Rossa said fundraising keeps the program going, and the Bike Bazaar was back on Saturday for its 15th year at Riverside University High School. New, used and vintage bikes were on sale. Thirty-nine vendors were selling everything from helmets, to shoes, to clothing.

Milwaukee Mountain Bike said the sport can be quite expensive because of all the gear needed, in addition to the bike itself. They said the event's proceeds would go a long way to help the kids out.

"It’s pretty nice, and it’s definitely helping and supporting us as an organization," added Joyce, who also said events like Saturday's will take the sport to new heights. "I hope that I just build my skills in general."

MKE MTB said they hope to add more kids to their roster. They are always looking for volunteers as well.