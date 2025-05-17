Big Truck Day rolls into Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park

Erica Green from Milwaukee downtown BID 21 joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the 4th Annual Big Truck Day at Red Arrow Park.
MILWAUKEE - Celebrate National Public Works Week with a fleet of Milwaukee's biggest trucks parked around Red Arrow Park.
Kids will have the opportunity to explore various trucks and meet the people who operate them.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
There will also be plenty of food and drink options.
For more information, click here.
Ernest Stubbs from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some of the big equipment you can check out at Big Truck Day.
Brett Henzig from Artists Working in Education joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the fun activities children can take part in at Big Truck Day, including arts and crafts!
Ernest Stubbs from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the cool, and big, equipment you can see at Big Truck Day at Red Arrow Park in Milwaukee.
.