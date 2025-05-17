Big Truck Day rolls into Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park

Celebrate National Public Works Week with a fleet of Milwaukee's biggest trucks parked around Red Arrow Park.

Kids will have the opportunity to explore various trucks and meet the people who operate them.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

There will also be plenty of food and drink options.

