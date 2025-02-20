Big Time Rush coming to Milwaukee this summer

article

A Nickelodeon favorite is coming to Milwaukee.

What we know:

Big Time Rush will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The band will play every song from every episode from the Nickelodeon show. Additionally, co-stars from the show, Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, will be in attendance for every tour stop.

Tickets will be available starting with artist pre-sales beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time at BigTimeRushOfficial.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

What they're saying:

"We truly have the best fans in the world and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of.That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show," said the band of the brand-new tour. "We couldn’t be more excited to also be bringing our dear friends from the TV show Katelyn Tarverand Stephen Kramer Glickman who we have never gotten the chance to tour with before. We have so many surprises in store for our Rushers for the In Real Life Worldwide tour and can’t wait to see everyone on the road very soon!"

The backstory:

"Big Time Rush" ran on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013, and the band of the same name released a fourth studio album in 2023.