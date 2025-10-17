Big Boat Day ends Milwaukee sailing season, winter classes available

The Brief The Milwaukee Community Sailing Center held its annual ‘Big Boat Day’ in Milwaukee. The event officially includes the sailing season. Even though the sailing season is over now, you can still take part in some hands-on classes.



It's another sign that fall is here. Big Boat Day on Friday, Oct. 17, officially ends the 2025 sailing season.

Time for winter storage

What we know:

Volunteers and boat owners put their boats on trailers and cradles for winter storage.

It's been a record-setting year at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center.

More than 700 members took advantage of enrichment programs, classes and open sailing.

For members and the community, the season shifts from Lake Michigan waters to a wide variety of enrichment classes offered through the winter months.

What they're saying:

"We'd love to see people in our winter classes, if you're interested in learning how to sail," said Holly Church, Milwaukee Community Sailing Center Director. "We start running classes in November, they'll be running all through November and December, we take a little break for the holidays, and then we start back up in January, and go through April."

What you can do:

Head to the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center website to see a full calendar of instructional and hands-on classes.