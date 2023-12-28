Big Bend police officers resign, latest change for department

article

The Big Bend Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 28 announced the resignation of five officers.

In a Facebook post, the soon-to-be-dissolved police department said all of the officers came from or now work at other agencies. The post provided no reason for the resignations.

When including the loss of Gaglione, who died in October, the department said it has lost officers representing more than 125 years of law enforcement experience this year. Gaglione assumed his role as Big Bend police chief in January 2014 after more than three decades with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Gaglione's passing was not the only significant change for a department that will soon be no more. In September, the village board voted to get rid of the Big Bend Police Department.

Village leaders said the move would give Big Bend and Vernon dedicated sheriff's deputies who would patrol and provide police services in both communities. The contract called for shared policing by two full-time, dedicated deputy positions between the communities.

The new contract calls for first-shift coverage five days a week and second-shift coverage seven days a week.