Big Bend police chief dies, served community since 2014

The Big Bend Police Department announced Chief Don Gaglione died Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Gaglione assumed his role as Big Bend police chief in January 2014 after more than three decades with the Milwaukee Police Department.

"Chief Gaglione brought several new programs to the Village of the years and was always involved with community events," a statement from the police department said. "He will be missed. Please join us in keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers."

Gaglione's passing comes at a time of significant change for a department that will soon be no more. In September, the village board voted to get rid of the Big Bend Police Department.

Village leaders said the move would give Big Bend and Vernon dedicated sheriff's deputies who would patrol and provide police services in both communities. The contract called for shared policing by two full-time, dedicated deputy positions between the communities.

The new contract calls for first-shift coverage five days a week and second-shift coverage seven days a week. Village leaders say it will mean a savings of over $250,000 per year for Big Bend.