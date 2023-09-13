Big Bend votes to dissolve police department

article

Big Bend's village board voted to get rid of the police department.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is slated to take over the services pending county approval.

Village leaders said the move would give Big Bend and Vernon dedicated deputies who would patrol and provide police services in both communities. The contract calls for shared policing by two full-time, dedicated deputy positions between the communities.

The new contract calls for first-shift coverage five days a week and second-shift coverage seven days a week.

Separately from the contract deputies, the sheriff's department would move its "southeast district" office into the Big Bend police building. There will be up to two additional full-time deputies providing 24/7 coverage to the surrounding community on top of contract deputies on all three shifts.

Village leaders say it will mean a savings of over $250,000 per year for Big Bend.