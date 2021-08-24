Bicyclist struck in Dodge County, dies at UW Hospital

A bicyclist has died following a crash in Dodge County on Sunday, Aug. 22. It happened on County Highway AW at the intersection of East Rock River Road in the Township of Trenton.

Initial investigation shows that a bicycle was traveling south on East Rock River Road approaching the stop sign at the intersection with CTHY AW. A pickup truck was traveling east on CTHY AW and was approaching the intersection with East Rock River Road. The bicycle entered the intersection in an attempt to turn left/east on CTHY AW and was struck by the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash. The 88-year-old bicycle operator was transported to Waupun Hospital and then flown by Flight for Life to UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. On Aug. 23 the bicycle operator died while at UW Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.