Bicyclist struck by car in Glendale, critically injured

Published  March 10, 2025 8:05pm CDT
    • A 73-year-old woman was hit by a car in Glendale on Monday, March 10.
    • The bicyclist was hit near Green Bay and Green Tree
    • She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

GLENDALE, Wis. - A woman was hit by a car in Glendale on Monday, March 10.

The Glendale Police Department said the 73-year-old bicyclist was hit near Green Bay and Green Tree before 5 p.m. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The accident is under investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

