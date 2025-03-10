Bicyclist struck by car in Glendale, critically injured

article

A woman was hit by a car in Glendale on Monday, March 10.

What we know:

The Glendale Police Department said the 73-year-old bicyclist was hit near Green Bay and Green Tree before 5 p.m. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The accident is under investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unclear.