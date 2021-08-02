Expand / Collapse search

Beyond Van Gogh: Wisconsin Center event extended through October

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Milwaukee article

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Wisconsin Center has extended its run through Sunday, Oct. 31 due to overwhelming demand. 

Tickets are available now at VanGoghMilwaukee.com.

Beyond Van Gogh opened to the public on Friday, July 9. Prices for Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience start at $36.99 for adults. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on the weekend.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Milwaukee

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Milwaukee

For more information about Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, visit vangoghmilwaukee.com, and follow the Wisconsin Center on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Beyond Van Gogh explained

Different from what guests would see in a museum, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience encompasses the iconic flare of Van Gogh’s vast body of work with a refreshing twist unlike anything seen before. Visitors enter the exhibit through The Education Room, which features panels of biographical information and explanations of the major elements of his work, relating it to today. Next is The Waterfall Room, filled with splashes and dots of colors flowing down the walls, intermittently forming into one of the artist’s self-portraits, hinting at and preparing guests for the experience of what is to come. Finally, they’ll end in The Immersive Experience Room, an exclusively designed space that transports guests into Van Gogh’s work, allowing them to become one with his colorful canvases.

