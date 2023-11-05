Beyond King Tut; Milwaukee immersive experience wows crowds

Technology is telling the story of King Tut in downtown Milwaukee.

"You feel like you’re in Egypt. It was really exciting," said Cori Guerin.

Guerin and Libby Timm celebrated a special day by going back in time.

"My daughter said she would do this for a little birthday excursion for me and it fits because she has just been enthralled with Egyptian history since she was very little especially King Tut," Guerin said.

"Beyond King Tut" is an immersive experience taking place at Milwaukee's Baird Center. Expansive graphics cover the walls -- giving insight into the young pharoah's life.

"You know, so many people are familiar now with immersive exhibitions in by that they think of large projections and we’ve got that here to tell the story of King Tut, the most famous of all the Egyptian kings," said Mark Lach, producer. "But we’re a little different I think, and then we have a storyline there in nine different galleries that you walk through."

People of all ages can enjoy the experience.

"I really like that It was about Egypt and King Tut was the central part of it," Eleanor Olsen said.

"She’s really been excited about Cleopatra, King Tut and everything Egypt for years. And likes to come home with different library books, so I wanted to surprise her with this today," said Amanda Olsen.

"We really designed this exhibition with families in mind. Being a 9-year-old when he became king, young people, children of all ages really relate to this story of the boy king," Lach said.

Saturday marked 101 years since the discovery of King Tut's tomb.

"I’ve done Egyptian exhibitions for a while now and folks always walk up to me and say, ‘Mark I’ve never been to Egypt. Today is my journey to Egypt,’" Lach said. "Well, if we can bring Egypt here to Milwaukee and if you’ve got an hour, an hour-and-a-half, two hours, all day, Egypt is now here at the Baird Center in Milwaukee."

"Beyond King Tut" will be available to check out at the Baird Center through Jan. 6, 2024.

Typically, students learn about Egyptian history and culture in middle school. Starting this weekend, sixth graders are admitted into the experience free with a paying adult.