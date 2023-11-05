Expand / Collapse search

'Beyond King Tut, The Immersive Experience' wows Milwaukee visitors

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

"Beyond King Tut;" a first look

Travel back more than 100 years when King Tut's tomb was discovered -- in this truly immersive experience in downtown Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - National Geographic brings "Beyond King Tut," a truly immersive experience to visitors at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee. FOX6's Isley Gooden gives you a preview. 

See game King Tut would have played

Learn more about a game that King Tut would have played thousands of years ago -- and how you can try it out at this immersive exhibit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Beyond King Tut wows crowds

There is so much to see at Beyond King Tut, the immersive experience.

Beyond King Tut virtual reality experience

Dive into the King Tut experience with virtual reality.