Betty Brinn Children’s Museum new hours of operation for 2022

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:30AM
MILWAUKEE - The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum will expand its schedule to include additional days and hours in 2022. Beginning Jan. 10, the Museum will be open Thursday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

The Museum will discontinue its morning and afternoon play sessions, maintaining continuous business hours.

 "While we are not ready to return to our pre-pandemic schedule, the addition of Mondays is one step closer," said Museum CEO Brian King. "We hope the transition to an additional day and longer open hours provides families with more flexibility to plan their visits."

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s comprehensive health and safety policies are still in place for visiting families and staff. This includes stringent cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations, and the requirement for visitors ages three and older to wear face coverings at all times. The Museum encourages families to secure reservations in advance through their online ticketing system. 

The Museum’s safety guidelines and information about visiting can be found at www.bbcmkids.org.

