Betty Brinn Children’s Museum closed temporarily through Jan. 5

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum announced today that it will temporarily close to the public starting today, Dec. 27 through Wednesday, Jan. 5 due to staffing challenges related to the Omicron variant.

"We are incredibly disappointed to announce our closure for winter break," said Museum CEO Brian King. "Like many other companies and organizations, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has impacted our employees, and we simply do not have sufficient staff to operate the Museum safely at this moment. We will continue to monitor the public health situation and look forward to inviting families back to play in the new year."

In addition to suspending general admission, all announced programming and events will be canceled until further notice.