Betty Brinn Children's Museum open to all; accepts SNAP payments

Betty Brinn Children's Museum (BBCM) is now accessible to all after announcing Monday, June 21 it has joined the Museums for All program -- a program that helps those who receive SNAP benefits.

A news release says people can visit BBCM for a minimum fee of $2 per person, up to four people, when showing a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Reduced admission at a similar fee is available to eligible members to the public at more than 500 museums across the country.

Museums for All is a program under the Institute of Museum and Library Services developed by the Association of Children's Museums to help people of all backgrounds to visit museums. The program expands to art museums, children's museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. More than 500 museums participate in this program across 48 states.