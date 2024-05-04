Best Buddies Friendship Walk supports programs, promotes inclusion

Image 1 of 8 ▼ 2024 Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Oconomowoc

Nearly 1,000 people gathered to support Best Buddies Wisconsin on Saturday morning, May 4.

The organization's Friendship Walk was held at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc. The annual event has one mission: to spread the spirit of inclusion in southeast Wisconsin.

Best Buddies is a one-to-one peer friendship program that pairs individuals with special needs with a buddy.

"My buddies are Nora from Wauwatosa, and all my friends from Wauwatosa are my buddies," said Best Buddies member Claire Topp.

Programs begin in elementary school and run through college. The organization also has an adult citizens program, as well as job placement and leadership training opportunities.

"This is just a way for us to showcase our mission firsthand," said Stuart Kaul, Friendship Walk senior director with Best Buddies International. "When you come to the walk, you see our participants, you see our volunteers, you see our community members, our board members – everybody who makes it happen, you see them here."

While the event was free to participate in, donations were and are welcome. This year's walk raised $94,000 on Saturday morning to support Best Buddies programs.