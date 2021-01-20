Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day bobblehead unveiled

article

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day bobblehead on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The bobblehead commemorates the day's viral moment when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was pictured watching the Inauguration ceremony to swear in Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th President.

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to ship in May.

Bobbleheads of all 46 U.S. presidents have now been produced with the "Neglected Presidents" series filling in the missing president bobbleheads.

In addition to the Bernie Sanders bobblehead, the museum will be releasing several bobbleheads commemorating the new administration over the next several weeks. These bobbleheads are available for pre-order and feature a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris dual bobblehead, a Joe Biden White House-based bobblehead, the first bobblehead of Dr. Jill Biden, and bobbleheads of the Biden family’s dogs, Champ and Major.

