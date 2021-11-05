Expand / Collapse search

Beloit School District cancels classes Friday 'due to safety concerns'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:21AM
BELIOT, Wis. - The School District of Beloit announced that all schools in the district will be closed Friday, Nov. 5 "due to safety concerns for our students and staff." 

School officials say all buildings are closed and this is a "non-instructional day." 

Statement from School District of Beloit:  

"Due to safety concerns for our students and staff, our buildings are closed and there is no school today, Friday November 5th. This is a non-instructional day.

Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We have been informed that an outside group has a planned event in our community that may be disruptive to the school day and to our students and staff. Considering the behaviors, actions, and language of certain groups who do not consider the safety and well-being of others, our buildings are closed and there is no school today. The decision to close our buildings was made in collaboration with the City of Beloit Police Department.

We have zero tolerance for hate speech, violence, or threats made against our staff and District. We stand together as a District and community against all forms of hate and racism."

