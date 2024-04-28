Beloit police shooting, suspect taken to the hospital

article

The Wisconsin DOJ is investigating a police shooting that happened in Beloit Sunday morning, April 28.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Beloit Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Ashland and Chapman.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Due to state law, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation and will provide all additional updates.

The City of Beloit Police Department is limited in what details can be shared at this time due to the ongoing investigation.