Belgium welfare check, man taken to hospital

A quiet neighborhood in Belgium was taken over by first responders on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check on a residence on Hidden Bluff Road just after 5 p.m.

The caller said they were concerned because a male homeowner had not been seen for several days and their mail had been collecting in his mailbox.

When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner unresponsive in his vehicle on the driveway. Officials said it appeared he had experienced a medical event.

The Belgium Fire Department transported the man to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.