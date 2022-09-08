Expand / Collapse search

Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed

BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions.

Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky.

Sheriff's officials said the crash happened on I-43 southbound south of Sandy Beach Road in Belgium.

A northbound semi left the roadway, entered the southbound lanes of I-43 and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles sustained severe damage. 

Both drivers died at the scene.

Sheriff's officials said I-43 between Port Washington exit 100 and Belgium Exit 107 in both directions would remain closed "until further notice."

Viewer video shows a semi crash that closed I-43 in both directions in Ozaukee County Thursday night. Courtesy: Robb Hanke

