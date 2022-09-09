I-43 semi crash, fire in Belgium; victims identified

A crash killed two semi-truck drivers on Interstate 43 Thursday night, Sept. 8 in Ozaukee County.

Investigators say one semi left the road and slammed into another truck. Witnesses who spoke to FOX6 News remained shaken Friday by what they saw.

The drivers who died have been identified as 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring and 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee.

I-43 was shut down for nearly seven hours after the crash. It happened south of Sandy Beach Road in Belgium

The sheriff's office said a northbound semi, driven by Christensen, lost control and veered off the road, slamming into a southbound semi driven by Wysocki. Both men died at the scene.

Viewers video showed flames shooting up from both semis, and a huge cloud of black smoke that could be seen from miles away.

"We saw a huge cloud of black smoke, and we came around a corner, and I saw a semi jack-knifed and just a huge, huge fire," said Hanna Schwarz.

"There were some people or first responders on that side screaming ‘They’re still in the truck, they’re still in the truck,’" said Robb Hanke. "That still sends me chills."

The investigation into what happened and why the driver lost control is ongoing. No one else was injured.