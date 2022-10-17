Beaver Dam stabbing, girl run over, suspect wanted her dead, police say

article

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was stabbed and then run over as she tried to escape.

It happened outside of a Walmart in Beaver Dam Saturday night, Oct. 15.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect told them he wanted to kill her. They had just met that night.

Investigators say the suspect told them he didn't even know her name. He met her online and wanted her dead.

In the back parking lot of the Beaver Dam Walmart, the remnants of a terrifying night remained on the ground Monday.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the store after witnesses saw an SUV slam into a teen girl.

Investigators say Dylan Lenz, 17, was behind the wheel and ran the girl over as she tried to get away from him.

Police say Lenz told them he didn't even know her name.

They recently talked on Snapchat and hung out at the Walmart.

Investigators say after spending some time in the store, Lenz told them they drove around and ended up in the parking lot of Goodwill.

There, police say he told them he "grabbed her throat" and then a box cutter and "stabbed her a couple of times" in the shoulder.

The 17-year-old girl escaped when police say Lenz admitted he went after her running her over as she ran down a small hill, telling police he "was trying to kill her" and that he'd been having "bad thoughts about murdering people."

Police say Lenz fled the scene and was arrested at his parents' Fall River home.

The girl was taken by Flight for Life to a hospital.

Police say Lenz told them his mental state had not been good, and he had been having thoughts of killing someone.

He was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison.