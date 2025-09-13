Beaver Dam stabbing, victim run over; man gets 13 years in prison

article

The Brief A Wisconsin man was sentenced to prison for attempted homicide. Prosecutors said he stabbed and then ran over a girl as she tried to get away. Investigators said he told police he met the victim online and didn't even know her name – but wanted her dead.



A Wisconsin man was sentenced to prison after prosecutors said he stabbed and then ran over a girl as she tried to get away in 2022.

In Court:

Court records show 20-year-old Dylan Lenz was sentenced to 13 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision. He pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in June, and all other charges were dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The backstory:

It happened in Beaver Dam in October 2022.

Investigators said Lenz told police he met a 17-year-old girl online and didn't even know her name – but wanted her dead. They met in person for the first time the night of the attempted homicide.

After spending some time at Walmart, investigators said Lenz told them they drove around and ended up in a Goodwill parking lot. Police said Lenz told them he "grabbed her throat" and then "stabbed her a couple times" in the shoulder with a box cutter.

The victim escaped, and police said Lenz admitted he went after her – running her over with an SUV as she ran down a small hill. He told police he was "trying to kill her" and he'd been having "bad thoughts about murdering people."

Police said Lenz fled the scene and was arrested at his parents' home in Columbia County. Flight for Life took the victim to a hospital.