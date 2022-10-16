Beaver Dam child critical, hit-and-run, 17-year-old arrested

A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Beaver Dam Saturday, Oct. 15.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Frances Lane near Gateway Drive.

The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then transferred by Flight for Life for additional treatment.

Police said in a statement, "After an initial investigation, it was determined the crash was part of a larger incident."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A Fall River teen, 17, was arrested on various felony charges. Police said, "There is no danger to the public."