'Be Kind' mural in Milwaukee; unveiled by mayor, muralist Fred Kaems
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, muralist Fred Kaems, and North Shore Bank officially unveiled on Thursday, June 2 a larger-than-life, kindness-themed installation constructed on Water Street. It spells "BE KIND."
The installation is located at 510 E. Pleasant Street in Milwaukee..
Be Kind mural in Milwaukee
During the unveiling, Mayor Johnson officially proclaimed June 2, 2022 as "Be Kind Day" in Milwaukee, as North Shore Bank gifts leaders in Milwaukee with $500 each in starter funds to pay forward and spread more kindness this summer.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Advertisement
This is a developing story.