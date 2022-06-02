Expand / Collapse search

'Be Kind' mural in Milwaukee; unveiled by mayor, muralist Fred Kaems

Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is with muralist Fred Kaems at North Shore Bank to officially unveil the installation as a kickoff to the summer of kindness. The mayor will officially proclaim June 2, 2022 as "Be Kind Day" in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, muralist Fred Kaems, and North Shore Bank officially unveiled on Thursday, June 2 a larger-than-life, kindness-themed installation constructed on Water Street. It spells "BE KIND." 

The installation is located at 510 E. Pleasant Street in Milwaukee..

Be Kind mural in Milwaukee

During the unveiling, Mayor Johnson officially proclaimed June 2, 2022 as "Be Kind Day" in Milwaukee, as North Shore Bank gifts leaders in Milwaukee with $500 each in starter funds to pay forward and spread more kindness this summer. 

This is a developing story.
 